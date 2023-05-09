Witnesses speak out on deadly crash outside Ozanam Center in Brownsville

People who witnessed the crash of a vehicle plowing into a group of migrants at a bus stop in Brownsville speak out about what they saw.

The crash happened across the street from the Ozanam Center, where some of the victims had been staying. Venezuelan migrant Rosie Carrillo was also staying at the shelter when the crash occurred.

"The car was coming, the young men were waiting. They were waiting, so they can go to their destination. Others, so they can go to the terminal because we have family that haven't left yet," Carrillo said.

Carrillo says she would have been at the bus stop too, but she stayed behind at the Ozanam Center.

"I was going to go too, but God is great, and I was waiting on a phone call from my husband," Carrillo said.

Across the street from the Ozanam Center is a car shop, where the sound of the crash was heard by the people inside.

"I could hear the car hitting people and the thumping and I saw how the SUV rolled over when he hit them, and it went off to the side," eyewitness Jose Del Transito Rubio Armijo said.

Ozanam Center Director Victor Maldonado says the group had just left the center.

"They had their breakfast and some of them had their ticket already to go to the downtown Brownsville station," Maldonado said.

Roses and flowers have already been set up at the bus stop where it all happened to honor the people who lost their lives in the crash

Counselors are now offering services at the Ozanam Center for those who witnessed what happened.

Watch the video above for the full story.