Woman hospitalized in officer-involved shooting released

A woman who was “unintentionally” shot by a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in San Juan was released from the hospital, the department announced.

The unidentified woman was injured Thursday afternoon as sheriff’s deputies and the San Juan Police Department responded to a residence at the 1600 block of East 7th St. to serve a warrant for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Due to this being a high-risk warrant, a deputy approached the residence with his rifle,” a news release stated, adding that deputies made contact with the female at the residence. “As the deputies were speaking to the female, the deputy unintentionally fired his rifle, the bullet ricocheted off the concrete driveway and struck the female.”

The unidentified woman was transported to McAllen Medical Center and has since been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the deputy involved was placed on paid administrative leave.