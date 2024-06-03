Woman's Body Found in Cameron County Bay

PORT ISABEL – The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the body of a woman recovered on Sunday off the shores of South Padre Island.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said the woman’s body had been in the water some three to five days. They sent off fingerprints to federal authorities in hopes of identifying the woman.

An autopsy is currently underway.

Lucio said there was no obvious trauma to the body. It is unknown if the woman drowned or was dead before her body ended up in the water.

There were also no identifying marks on the body.

It was U.S. Coast Guard that spotted the body at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon. The Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted in the recovery.

Lucio said his investigators are meeting with authorities in Raymondville and Hidalgo County since there are cases of missing women in those areas.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The fingerprints are being input into a database kept by Immigration Customs Enforcement, according to the sheriff, given the large number of fingerprints they keep on file.