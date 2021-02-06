Wristband distribution wraps up in Edinburg
Update: DHR officials say there won't be wristbands available for residents who are in line outside of the park past Canton Road. DHR said it will cut off the line at 6 p.m. due to traffic being backed up to the expressway, adding that it will get additional shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Original story: DHR Health will hold a three-day vaccine clinic in Edinburg this week.
Residents can pick up a vaccine wristband at H-E-B Park located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd. in Edinburg on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
Elderly people and those with disabilities who are unable to travel to the distribution site can call 956-362-6843 for further instructions on securing a wristband.
Residents who receive a wristband will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado.
Vaccine wristbands will only be given to those who are present, DHR officials said in a news release.
