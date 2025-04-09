x

$1.6 million contract awarded for Arroyo Colorado dredging project

Wednesday, April 09 2025

A new dredging project was approved to help move floodwaters in the Arroyo Colorado.

As part of the over $1.6 million project, a contractor will clear out mud and excess vegetation along a 6.3-milelong stretch from downtown Harlingen to Cemetery Road.

The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission announced that the contract was awarded to the architecture firm Stantec.

The Arroyo Colorado is one of the Rio Grande Valley's largest drainage waterways. It carried a lot of water during the recent flooding.

The project will take two years to complete, with the goal to make the water flow faster.

