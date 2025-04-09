$1.6 million contract awarded for Arroyo Colorado dredging project
A new dredging project was approved to help move floodwaters in the Arroyo Colorado.
??#USIBWC has just awarded @Stantec a $1,632,136.48 contract to design the dredging of approximately 6.3 miles of the #ArroyoColorado in #LRGV. More information to come as it becomes available.— U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (@usibwc) April 9, 2025
Details here: https://t.co/xSGb7nyxYX
As part of the over $1.6 million project, a contractor will clear out mud and excess vegetation along a 6.3-milelong stretch from downtown Harlingen to Cemetery Road.
The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission announced that the contract was awarded to the architecture firm Stantec.
The Arroyo Colorado is one of the Rio Grande Valley's largest drainage waterways. It carried a lot of water during the recent flooding.
The project will take two years to complete, with the goal to make the water flow faster.
