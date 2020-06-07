1 dead after car crash in Cameron County

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A San Benito man died Sunday after a car crash in Cameron County.

At about 4:18 a.m. Sunday, a white GMC Sierra truck collided with a gray tractor-trailer on State Highway 4 near Lyndon B Johnson Blvd., according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the GMC Sierra — Carlos Javier Venegas, 36, of San Benito — died at the scene, according to the Department of Public Safety. Four female passengers were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.