x

1 dead after car crash in Cameron County

3 hours 31 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2020 Jun 7, 2020 June 07, 2020 5:34 PM June 07, 2020 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A San Benito man died Sunday after a car crash in Cameron County.

At about 4:18 a.m. Sunday, a white GMC Sierra truck collided with a gray tractor-trailer on State Highway 4 near Lyndon B Johnson Blvd., according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the GMC Sierra — Carlos Javier Venegas, 36, of San Benito — died at the scene, according to the Department of Public Safety. Four female passengers were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days