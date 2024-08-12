1 Dead in One-Vehicle Crash near La Feria
NEAR LA FERIA – State authorities are investigating a one-vehicle crash north of La Feria that left a 40-year-old man dead.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a black 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling at high speed southbound on FM 733, near Clark Road early Friday morning when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.
The driver, identified as Adrian Edward Quintero, of Harlingen, was partially ejected from the car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
