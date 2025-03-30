1 death reported in Reynosa, nearly 700 water rescues made following severe flooding
Officials from the Mexican city of Reynosa said over 690 people had to be rescued after a severe Thursday thunderstorm flooded many parts of the state of Tamaulipas.
According to the Associated Press, the Mexican state of Tamaulipas reported that an 83-year-old man drowned in Reynosa.
Between 7 and 12 inches of rain fell in parts of northeastern Mexico, according to Tamaulipas authorities.
RELATED STORY: Two bodies recovered in Edcouch drowning incident
La Feria family counting their blessings after floodwaters damage their home
American Red Cross to distribute food in Sebastian
Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for the Valley
Valley International Airport in Harlingen closed until further notice, possible reopening on...
