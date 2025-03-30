1 death reported in Reynosa, nearly 700 water rescues made following severe flooding

Officials from the Mexican city of Reynosa said over 690 people had to be rescued after a severe Thursday thunderstorm flooded many parts of the state of Tamaulipas.

According to the Associated Press, the Mexican state of Tamaulipas reported that an 83-year-old man drowned in Reynosa.

Between 7 and 12 inches of rain fell in parts of northeastern Mexico, according to Tamaulipas authorities.

RELATED STORY: Two bodies recovered in Edcouch drowning incident