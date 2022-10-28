$1 million bond set for man accused in Edinburg-area deadly shooting

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Bond was set at $1 million for a man accused in a deadly shooting in the Edinburg area.

Alphia Howard Slough, 39, was charged with murder on Friday and had his bond set at $1 million.

RELATED: Sheriff's office: Man wanted in connection with deadly Edinburg-area shooting turns himself in

Slough is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman, who was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway at a home on the 2700 block of Alberta Road on Tuesday.

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots from inside the house, and saw Guzman walk outside and collapse on the driveway.

Authorities say Slough turned himself in Thursday at a Stripes store in San Juan.