10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honorary officer by Valley law enforcement agencies

A 10-year-old cancer patient from the Houston area is now an honorary Valley cop.

Davarje "DJ" Daniel is battling terminal brain and spinal cancer.

Law enforcement agencies from Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy County swore him in Wednesday at the Livestock Show Arena in Mercedes.

"This is what he wants, he wanted to be a police officer," said Theodis Daniel, DJ Daniel's father. "He may not be able to get a chance to do it, but they are making it happen."

Daniel's original goal was to be sworn in by 100 agencies, but his father says over 500 agencies have responded.

"This is actually the most agencies that have sworn him in," Theodis Daniel said. "In any place that we've been so far. The Rio Grande Valley's heart is not this big, the Valley's heart is like this big."