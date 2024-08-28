x

13-Year-Old Charged with Terroristic Threat at Weslaco Walmart

5 years 3 weeks 2 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 August 08, 2019 12:45 PM August 08, 2019 in News - Local

WESLACO – A 13-year-old male was taken to the Weslaco Police Department by his mother , following a social media threat to the Walmart in Weslaco.

A search was conducted on their residence and vehicles and according to the release, no firearms were recovered.

The 13-year old was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and will be transported to the juvenile detention center.

As a precautionary measure, officials at Walmart decided to close the store after the threats Wednesday.

