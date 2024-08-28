13-Year-Old Charged with Terroristic Threat at Weslaco Walmart
WESLACO – A 13-year-old male was taken to the Weslaco Police Department by his mother , following a social media threat to the Walmart in Weslaco.
A search was conducted on their residence and vehicles and according to the release, no firearms were recovered.
The 13-year old was charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and will be transported to the juvenile detention center.
As a precautionary measure, officials at Walmart decided to close the store after the threats Wednesday.
More News
News Video
-
Participating Circle K locations to offer 30 cents off fuel on Thursday
-
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance describes need for organ donation in the Valley
-
McAllen city leaders unveil completion of two road improvement projects
-
Public forum to be held over Gladys Porter Zoo expansion
-
Valley hospital raising awareness on NICU patient care