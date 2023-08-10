14 charged in Mega Slots gambling raid in Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have arrested 14 people in an illegal gambling raid out of Weslaco.

The sheriff's office raided Mega Slots Wednesday night. The 14 suspects went before a judge Thursday afternoon and have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Channel 5 News was the only news outlet present at the arraignment.

They each also face three misdemeanor charges, and their total bond was set at $25,000.

The judge did give each suspect a personal bond that releases them without having to post bail as long as they promise to show up for their court date.

The sheriff's says Mega Slots is nonoperational at this time.

Officials say they are looking to make more arrests in the future.