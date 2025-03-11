14 people dead in bus crash that departed from McAllen, headed for Durango, MX
Authorities in Mexico said 14 people died in a bus crash Monday morning after the bus left McAllen and headed for the Mexican city of Durango.
A spokesperson for the Lerdo Fire Department in Mexico said the bus caught fire after crashing with a tractor trailer, 10 of the 24 onboard made it out alive.
Director Isabel Macia Sifuentes said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Monday, and the bus was operated by the tour company Aser Tours.
The city of Lerdo is about seven hours away from McAllen and two and a half hours away from Durango.
Aser Tours was running a round trip, two-day shopping excursion from Durango to McAllen, set to depart on Friday.
Aser Tours released a statement on their Instagram page saying they will offer support to victims and the operator of the tractor trailer was at fault in the crash.
Channel 5 News has reached out to Aser Tours and are still waiting for a response.
