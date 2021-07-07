16 Pelicans Killed along Hwy 48 in Cameron Co. as TxDOT Evaluate Redesign

BROWNSVILLE – When strong winds flow through the Rio Grande Valley from the north, a Cameron County highway becomes dangerous for drivers and pelicans.

On Thursday, 16 pelicans were hit and killed, likely overnight, when they tried flying over Highway 48.

Construction is already underway along the highway, because the Texas Department of Transportation decided to redesign the overpass to try to mitigate the problem.

They identified what they call a vortex, causing the birds to land on the highway as they struggle against the wind.

