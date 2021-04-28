16-year-old charged in Harlingen shooting

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Harlingen Burger King.

Harlingen EMS was flagged down in the parking lot of the Burger King on South 77 where they found the unidentified male teen Tuesday, Harlingen police said.

RELATED: Harlingen police: Man found with gunshot wound in Burger King parking lot

A 16-year-old suspect is currently in custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Harlingen police spokesman said Wednesday.

"This case is still active," Sgt. Larry Moore said. "Investigators are still collecting information in reference to the case."

No other details were available.