Harlingen police: Man found with gunshot wound in Burger King parking lot

A man with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after Harlingen EMS was flagged down in the parking lot of a local Burger King.

Harlingen EMS was flagged down in the parking lot of the Burger King on South 77 where they found the unidentified male at around 3:46 p.m., the Harlingen Police department said in a social media post.

Today at around 3:46pm, Harlingen EMS was flagged down in the parking lot of Burger King on South 77 in reference to a... Posted by Harlingen Police Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“At this time, the condition of the male is unknown,” the department announced.

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the incident, adding that they received information that the shooting may have originated at a residence on the 1000 block of Greenway in Harlingen.