18-wheeler carrying liquid propane overturns in Combes

An 18-wheeler carrying liquid propane overturned in front of the Love’s Travel Stop, closing down the area, according to Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia.

The vehicle overturned Tuesday afternoon on the frontage road of Highway 77 and the roads in the area are closed, Garcia said, adding that it’s not clear how long it would take to clear the scene.

Channel 5 News was also told there was no spillage of the liquid propane.

