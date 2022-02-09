2 men charged in connection to break-in at Brownsville storage unit

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Two men are in custody after police identified them as the suspects who broke into multiple units at a storage facility in Brownsville.

Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 28, and Scott Bradley Davidson, 25, were taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department on Monday. Both men are accused of breaking into the Valley-Wide Storage Center with a third suspect last week.

Gonzalez and Davidson were already in the custody of the Harlingen Police Department on unrelated charges, according to a news release.

The two men were arraigned on Monday on multiple counts of burglary of a building and engaging in criminal activity. Bond for both suspects was set at $225,000.

Police are still looking for the third suspect, Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said.