2 people hospitalized in Harlingen shooting
An investigation is underway after a Wednesday morning shooting hospitalized two people, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
According to a news release, police were dispatched to the 6200 block of Camelot Drive after a “verbal altercation between two subjects escalated into a physical confrontation.”
One individual was shot during the incident, and both of the subjects were hospitalized. Their conditions have not been disclosed.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.
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