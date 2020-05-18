25-year-old woman sustains fatal injuries after ATV crash in San Juan

ATV involved in fatal crash (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV vehicle.

It happened at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday on Piedras Negras Street, south of Ridge Road, in San Juan.

DPS says three females were riding the off-road vehicle along Piedras Negras Street when one of them fell off and sustained injuries. She was transported to McAllen Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the woman who died as 25-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez.

State troopers continue to investigate this case.

The fatal crash comes days after another woman was killed in a crash involving an ATV in Weslaco.