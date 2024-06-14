3 Progreso men charged in cocaine trafficking scheme

Three men appeared in court on Friday on federal drug charges, court records show.

Pedro Luis Lopez, Jose Gabriel Lopez-Garcia and Daniel Sanchez-Benavidez were arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.

The indictment against all three men says they had approximately 194 pounds of cocaine on or about Nov. 13, 2022.

Further details of the alleged conspiracy were not provided in the indictment.

All the men were ordered to remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing set for Tuesday, June 18.