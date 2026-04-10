$32 million Conway Avenue expansion aims to fix congestion and flooding issues between Palmhurst and Alton

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin a $32 million expansion along Conway Avenue from Mission to Palmhurst.

Construction is expected to start on April 15, 2026, and last three and a half years. The roadway will be widened from four lanes to six.

The two-mile stretch from Griffin Parkway (Pecan Boulevard) to 3 Mile Road (Buddy Owens Boulevard) will also include a center median and sidewalks. TxDOT says the added space will make it easier for drivers.

"There is a lot of traffic congestion along this corridor, and over the next 10 years we're expecting average daily traffic to increase from 23,000 to 32,000 vehicles," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Pedraza said the goal is to get traffic flowing and increase safety.

"Also by adding a center median along the corridor, it's going to reduce crashes by not allowing traffic to turn into conflicting traffic," Pedraza said.

The project will also improve drainage to reduce flooding in the area. Construction will be done in three phases.

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