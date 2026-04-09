Man in custody after pedestrian hit during South Padre Island police chase

A Rio Grande City man was arrested on multiple charges late Wednesday night after a chase ended with a crash and a pedestrian in the hospital, according to the South Padre Island Police Department.

Esteban Garcia III was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and reckless driving, according to a news release.

Garcia was identified as the driver of a blue Nissan Sentra that fled police officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop for speeding at around 10:30 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck during the pursuit and hospitalized, though the news release didn’t say who struck the unidentified individual.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the pursuit that ended when the Nissan Sentra crashed in the 3600 block of Padre Boulevard.

Garcia also has an outstanding warrant out of Starr County, the release noted.

Additional details were not provided.