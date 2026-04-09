Primera breaks ground on $1 million sewer expansion project
Primera broke ground on a sewer expansion project that will connect about 27 homes on Carver Road to the city's main sewer system.
City officials announced the project earlier this year. The work is funded through a $1 million state grant.
"These homes are all on septic systems, so they don't have sewer systems. The need is great because it's safer for them," Primera Mayor Luis Casas said. "It's better for the population increase on this side."
City leaders say the project will take about a year to complete.
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