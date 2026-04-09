Flag-raising ceremony at DHR Health highlights urgent need for Valley organ donors

A flag-raising ceremony was held Wednesday at DHR Health to honor National Donate Life Month.

The ceremony celebrated organ donors and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of becoming one.

Dr. Sridhar Allam, a transplant nephrologist at DHR Health, said there is a huge need for organ donation in the Rio Grande Valley.

"There are currently more than 100,000 patients waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the nation," Allam said. "More so in the Valley because of the rates of diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease."

Allam said the number of donors in the Valley, compared to the state and national averages, is low.

"There needs to be increased awareness about this problem," Allam said.

People interested in becoming a donor can visit registerme.org.