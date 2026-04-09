Alton neighborhood flooded after trash clogged a storm drain

Alton city leaders say a clogged storm drain caused flooding in one neighborhood after recent rain.

A photo posted by the city on social media shows what was blocking a drain along Harrison Street. City leaders say the clog was a mix of brush, trash, and five-gallon jugs. The debris prevented stormwater from flowing through the system, leading to localized flooding.

The city says the blockage led to water backing up in some areas.

"That area has never flooded when we get rain, and because of what was seen by our crews, they went to go check it and they removed everything from the drainage," Alton Deputy City Manager Baudelia Rojas said.

The city wants people to use their trash cans. They say even small amounts of trash can lead to drainage problems.