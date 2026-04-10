FM 550 in Brownsville reopens after semi-truck rollover causes fuel spill

All of FM 550, south of U.S. 77, was officially reopened Thursday at around 4 p.m., nearly 24 hours after the road was closed due to a semi-truck rollover that caused a fuel spill.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized. The roadway was expected to be shut down for at least three hours as crews worked to clear the scene, but the closure was extended for several hours.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.