4 arrested in McAllen homicide investigation

Police arrested three adults and one juvenile in connection to the Thursday shooting death of a 53-year-old man, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Amador Sandoval, 17, Sandra Edith Morales, 18, Carlos Gustavo Macias Mora, 18, and an unidentified juvenile have been charged with murder, according to the Saturday news release.

The arrests come after police responded to the 2900 block of West Pecan Ave. regarding reports of a man shot. Police found Rosendo Benitez at the location, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital, according to a news release.

The Mission Police Department assisted in identifying the suspects, the news release stated.

