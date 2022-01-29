x

4 arrested in McAllen homicide investigation

2 hours 38 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, January 29 2022 Jan 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 10:18 AM January 29, 2022 in News - Local

Police arrested three adults and one juvenile in connection to the Thursday shooting death of a 53-year-old man, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. 

Amador Sandoval, 17, Sandra Edith Morales, 18, Carlos Gustavo Macias Mora, 18, and an unidentified juvenile have been charged with murder, according to the Saturday news release.

The arrests come after police responded to the 2900 block of West Pecan Ave. regarding reports of a man shot. Police found Rosendo Benitez at the location, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital, according to a news release. 

The Mission Police Department assisted in identifying the suspects, the news release stated. 

RELATED: McAllen police investigating homicide

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days