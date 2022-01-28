McAllen police investigating homicide

Photo credit: MGN Online

McAllen police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Thursday night, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2900 block of West Pecan Ave. regarding reports of a man shot.

Police found 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez had suffered a gunshot wound. Benitez was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A suspect has not been identified at this time, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.