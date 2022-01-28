x

McAllen police investigating homicide

2 hours 57 minutes ago Friday, January 28 2022 Jan 28, 2022 January 28, 2022 11:55 AM January 28, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

McAllen police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Thursday night, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. 

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2900 block of West Pecan Ave. regarding reports of a man shot. 

Police found 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez had suffered a gunshot wound. Benitez was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

A suspect has not been identified at this time, police said. 

A homicide investigation is underway. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days