4 people hospitalized following vehicle accident at South Padre Island
Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident at South Padre Island, according to City Manager Randy Smith.
The accident occurred near the 2300 block of Padre Boulevard at around 12:40 a.m.
Smith said two trucks were involved, and one person is in serious condition. He said he cannot confirm if alcohol was involved.
As SPI officers responded to the accident, an officer-involved shooting involving an outside agency occurred nearby. The Texas Rangers are investigating that incident.
