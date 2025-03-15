Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island

The Texas Rangers are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island, according to South Padre Island Police Department spokesperson Nikki Soto.

Soto said SPI officers were working a traffic accident near the 2300 block of Padre Boulevard at around 12:40 a.m. when there was "an additional incident pertaining to an officer-involved shooting by an outside agency."

South Padre Island City Manager Randy Smith confirmed SPI officers were not the ones who fired their weapons.

The Texas Rangers arrived shortly after being notified of the incident and assumed the investigation, according to Soto.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.