5 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to murder investigation in McAllen

Five people are now behind bars in connection to a murder investigation in McAllen.

Another suspect is still on the run.

Daniel Barker, Gilbert Garren and Jose Luis Sanchez Jr. are accused of killing 54-year-old Ricky Etheridge, whose body was found on North 15th Street on Tuesday.

Court records allege the three men killed Etheridge over a drug theft.

Michael McPhee and Saundra Sanchez are also facing charges in connection to the case.

Both are charged with failure to report a felony. McPhee is also facing two other charges.

Rene Everrett Casas is also wanted for the death of Etheridge.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.