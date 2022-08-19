x

5 On Your Side: Bus stop added to rural Edinburg neighborhood after parents express concerns

By: Crystal Martinez

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District took action after several parents contacted Channel 5 News over the need for a bus stop in their neighborhood.

As previously reported, parents living at Visha Street in rural Edinburg said their children had to walk through a dark road and many stay dogs to attend Carmen Avila Elementary School.

On Friday, a bus stop was implemented in the neighborhood.

“I'm feeling super happy, the kids were so excited to get on the bus," Kimberley Rangel said. “I am very grateful that they kept their word and got the kids a bus, which is nothing more than what we wanted - just a bus to pick them up."

