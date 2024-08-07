x

5 On Your Side: Man who found mold in newly purchased mobile home receives repairs

2 hours 32 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 11:07 PM August 06, 2024 in News - Local

A Mercedes man who contacted 5 On Your Side said the necessary repairs have been made to his mobile home.

Rufino Moreno contacted 5 On Your Side to report the discovery of mold on his newly purchased mobile home.

On Monday, Moreno informed 5 On Your Side that Palm Harbor Village — the company the mobile home was purchased from — made the necessary repairs to his mobile home.

Moreno says he's grateful the work is finally done.

