5 On Your Side: Customer seeking refund from Pharr print shop

Edmundo Araujo Ortiz said he’s dreamed about starting his own clothing brand for decades.

When Ortiz was ready to move forward with his brand “Puro Fierro,” he had a design ready — and plans to work with a local business.

“Instead of me having the shirts printed out of the country or out of the state, I wanted to work with the community,” Ortiz said. “So I was recommended to Derty Sports out of Pharr."

Ortiz placed an order for 58 shirts for $552 on July 23. Ortiz said he was told the order would be finished by August 2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE 5 ON YOUR SIDE STORIES

The shirts were delayed for weeks, Ortiz said, adding that the design on the shirts didn’t match the one he had ordered.

Ortiz was denied a refund when he asked Derty Sports for one, he said. So he reached out to 5 On Your Side.

5 On Your Side reached out to the owners of Derty Sports, who said they have tried their best to resolve this issue.

“He is just trying to burn my business and I’m going to have to defend my business, and at the same time — it's not something where we are avoiding him or hiding from him,” one of the owners told 5 On Your Side over the phone.

The owner said Derty Sports offered Ortiz the option of giving them a chance to re-print their shirts, or give him a refund even though they say it goes against their policy.

It’s a resolution Ortiz says he hopes Derty Sports follows through with.

5 On Your Side will keep you posted on any new developments in this story.