5 On Your Side: Mercedes family receives finished pool after dealing with contractor chaos

Things are looking brighter for a Mercedes woman faced with an unfinished pool after the company she hired for the job left the project unfinished.

Mercedes resident Joline Spann hired a pool company to construct a $32,000 therapy pool for her four disabled children, but the job was left undone for more than a year.

Now, McAllen business Garden of Eden Pools has stepped up to finish the job, free of charge.

"We felt really bad that somebody had taken advantage and not finish what was promised to them," Owner of Garden of Eden Pool Nicole Macias said. "We wanted those kids to have a good Christmas and be able to enjoy that pool hopefully for many years to come."

Spann originally planned the pool as a Christmas gift for her children, and now that it's almost finished, complete with rails, the proper tiling, and safe stairs, her children are ecstatic.

"They were super excited," she said. "They didn't even want to switch into swimsuits. They were like, 'can we just jump in right now?'"

Spann says the act of kindness didn't go unnoticed and has become a teaching lesson for her family.

