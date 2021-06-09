Community offers help finishing pool for Mercedes woman

The community is offering support to a Mercedes woman to help finish a therapy pool for her children with disabilities.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Joline Spann, whose pool was left unfinished. “It makes me emotional because I feel like I really didn’t think I would get anywhere, you know with my pool for my kids and now we’re actually going to be able to swim in it.”

Spann said she was feeling emotional after pool company Garden of Eden contacted her.

“We’re going to finish the pool for them,” said Nicole Macias, owner of Garden of Eden Pools. “I’ve reached out to some of our suppliers and they’ve agreed to donate some of the materials and we’re going to donate the labor and whatever materials that weren’t able to get donated.”

Macias found out about Spann’s story when it aired on Channel 5 News last week.

Spann has waited almost a year for another company - All Valley Pools - to finish her therapy pool for her children. Since July 2020, Spann has been left with crooked titles, uneven stairs and exposed piping after having paid $32,000.

“I plan to still follow through with legal action,” Spann said. “I feel it’s important that these people be stopped and held accountable for what they are doing to other families. I encourage everybody to reach out their police stations.”

Spann has filed a report with the Mercedes Police Department. Police Chief Jose Macias says the contractor would need to prove how the money was spent.

“If I gave you more money, but you haven’t completed it to my expectations without receipts or proof that the expenditures were there, and of course there could be a possibility for theft because where did the rest of the money go?” Macias said.

An employee with All Valley Pools says they weren’t able to finish Spann's pool because the owner of the company had been diagnosed with cancer, adding that the company has filed for bankruptcy.