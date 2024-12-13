5 On Your Side: Residents in Mission RV park left without gas

Over 60 residents at an RV park in Mission said they’ve been without gas for three weeks.

Those living at the El Sol Mobile Home Park said it’s been a nightmare having to deal with this problem. They called 5 On Your Side to get some answers.

Jack Payne said he and about 60 other neighbors were notified that that their gas would be shut off due to a leak during the Thanksgiving week.

Since then, they've gotten no answers about when it's getting turned back on.

Payne said he’s lived at the RV park for two decades, and 63 units were affected by the leak. It's impacting neighbor's appliances like their stoves and water heaters.

Management has sent out multiple emails to residents letting them know they are aware of the issue and are asking for patience.

“Every night the wife and I heat the water in the microwave, sometimes the coffee pot,” Payne said.

Residents said crews have stopped by for repairs, but they've been unable to turn the gas back on because they haven't passed a safety inspection.

Channel 5 News’ 5 On Your Side also made calls to, and reached out via email, to the management company Inspire Communities.

The company said they are doing everything in their power to get it fixed.

“We have been doing everything we are supposed to do since day one,” Inspire Communities Regional Manager Alice Olvera said. “They have the corporate number, they have my number, they have all of our e-mail addresses. I have spoken to several residents, they can contact me and I’m happy to talk with them about the situation."

Before this story aired on Friday morning, Channel 5 News’ 5 On Your Side reached out to Payne and other residents at El Sol Mobile Park. They all said the gas still wasn’t back on.

Watch the video above for the full story.