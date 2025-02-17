5K Boot Run set for Saturday in Mercedes
The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show is set to hold their annual 5K Boot Run on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Proceeds from the boot run will benefit the livestock show’s Champs 4 Champions Scholarship Program.
Registration for the boot run ended on Jan. 31, but the public is still invited to attend for food, merch vendors and more family fun at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Fairgrounds in Mercedes.
More information on the event is available here.
Watch the video above for the full story.
