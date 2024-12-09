6 people hospitalized following major crash in Los Fresnos

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout. A previous version of this story stated four minors were hospitalized. Channel 5 News has since learned that the four hospitalized were individuals with minor injuries.

Six people were hospitalized Monday following a major vehicle accident, according to Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

The crash happened at Highway 100 and FM 803 at around 7:30 a.m.

According to Los Fresnos police spokesman Cmdr. Charlie Banda, a small Kia vehicle was exiting a private drive onto Highway 100 and failed to yield the right of way. This caused a white pickup truck to collide with the Kia, sending the truck onto oncoming traffic and hitting a blue SUV.

According to Daniels, two people were ejected from the vehicles and are hospitalized in critical condition.

Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Daniels said traffic in the area is being redirected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.