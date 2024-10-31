A list of Halloween events happening across the Valley

Below is a list of Halloween trick or treat events happening across the Rio Grande Valley on October 31.

Pharr

The Pharr Police Department will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat Halloween drive-thru event.

Where: Moore Sports Complex, 1901 S. Cage Blvd

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Weslaco

Weslaco Fire Stations 1, 2 and 3 will be handing out candy at their fire stations and administrative office.

Fire Station 1

520 E. Mile 11 North

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fire Station 2

711 E. Railroad Street

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fire Station 3

1014 W. 18th Street

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fire Administrative Office

300 S. Bridge Ave.

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donna

The Donna Independent School District Police Department will be hosting their 3rd annual trunk or treat event filled with fun, treats and a dash of fright!

Where: Bennie La Prade Stadium, 2302 Wood Ave

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Slice of Amish 2 invites the public to their trick or treat event where they will be giving out candy.

Where: Don-Wes Market, 208 N. Victoria Road

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Juan

The city of San Juan will be holding their annual Halloween festival! They encourage everyone to put on their best costume and indulge in food, refreshments, tricks, treats and more.

Where: 709 S. Nebraska Ave.

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

McAllen

The McAllen Public Library will be holding a Trick or Treat Trail event.

Where: Main Library, 4001 N. 23rd Street

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Los Fresnos

The city of Los Fresnos is hosting their Halloween Festival 2024 event. They will have live music and a costume contest. There will also be rides, a haunted house, candy, games and much more.

Where: Los Fresnos Memorial Park, 900 N. Arroyo Blvd

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Harlingen

The Harlingen Parks and Recreation will be transforming one of their parks into their annual Trail of Treats Halloween event. There will be food trucks, games, rides and a haunted house with complimentary candy bags while supplies last.

Where: Lon C Hill Park, 1216 Fair Park Blvd

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Linn-San Manuel

The Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy at their fire station.

Where: 21661 Highway 186

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Palmview

The Palmview Police Department will be hosting their annual trunk-or-treat event.

Where: Palmview Municipal Park, 613 Palmview Commercial Drive

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or until the candy runs out

Peñitas

The city of Peñitas will be holding their annual Halloween Bash. They will have a free haunted house, moon jumps, candies, food and refreshments.

Where: Peñitas Public Library, 1111 S. Main Street

Time: 6 p.m.

Elsa

The city of Elsa Parkes and Recreation Department is holding a Halloween Festival at the Garden event. They will have games and treats for everyone.

Where: The Garden, 315 E. VFW Ave

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mercedes

The Mercedes public library will be holding a Happy Halloween At The Library event. They will be viewing spooky movies, have treats and activities. They also encourage everyone to show up in their best, festive costumes.

Where: Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Library, 434 S. Ohio Ave

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Lyford

The Lyford Police Department will be holding a Halloween Trick or Treat event. They are also inviting anyone to set up a table and hand out candy as well.

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 13550 Main Avenue

Hidalgo

The city of Hidalgo will be hosting the biggest candy giveaway in South Texas. They will have live music, kiddie rides, a candy trail, a haunted house and a movie premiere.

Where: Old Hidalgo Pumphouse, 902 S. 2nd Street

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Movie: Beetlejuice, movie begins at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater

Haunted House: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.