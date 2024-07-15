A look at Valley security measures behind Presidential visits

What happened at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday could change the way security is handled for high profile visits in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Valley has had several presidential visits in the last few years.

A former Secret Service agent, Robert Caltabiano, says there is a lot of preparation that goes into these events, and agents are sweeping the location days before.

They're also setting up emergency plans with local law enforcement and local hospitals.

In the Valley, South Texas Health Systems is the designated hospital should something happen to a President or a Presidential candidate in the RGV.

Caltabiano explained a little bit about their preparations with local hospitals.

"Hospital visits or working with the hospitals are a vital part of our mission in the Secret Service," Caltabiano said. "We do a bunch of visits, you go out to the hospitals, each hospital is ranked based on their trauma units."

A spokesperson for STHS says they're the designated hospital because of their level one trauma status and their proximity to the McAllen airport.

This makes it easier for a president or dignitary to leave if needed.

Watch the video above for the full story.