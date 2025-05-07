'A loss that can't be healed:' Family of man killed in crash reacts to drunk driver's 12 year sentence

A Harlingen woman was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a July 2022 crash that killed one man and injured his wife.

The family of Elipidio Mireles waited almost three years for his killer, Erica Lynne Johnson, to be sentenced.

Even though time has passed, Mireles’ children said the pain is still fresh.

“It was a long wait that we thought was never going to come,” Laura Mireles — one of Mireles’ children — said. “He was a very, very loved person by the whole family, by people in the community."

Johnson admitted to being drunk when she crashed into Mireles' vehicle on IH 69E in Combes. Investigators also said she was going more than 100 miles an hour at the time of the crash, and had a blood alcohol content of .20.

Johnson faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. 197th District C Judge Adolfo E. Cordova sentenced her to 12 years.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman sentenced to 12 years in connection with deadly Cameron County crash

Laura said she feels the lesser sentence sends the wrong message.

“He's saying that people can continue doing that, people can continue drinking and getting behind the wheel,” Laura said.

Mireles' family was in the courtroom when the judge handed down Johnson’s sentence. Some cried, others could be seen squeezing each other’s hands as they awaited the judge's decision.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said he was disappointed with the judge's decision.

"Not just DWI, but by .20 (BAC), 100 miles an hour and kills one of them and maims the other one, all the facts are there,” Saenz said. “Everything that could go wrong is there. Like I told the judge, ‘if not this case, which case?’”

Johnson admitted to the Mireles family in the courtroom that she was in the wrong. She also said for three years she fought the charges — but she didn't think it was worth it anymore.

“It's irreparable damage. It’s a loss that can't be healed,” Laura said.

Johnson will be eligible for parole after serving three years in prison.

