Harlingen woman arrested in connection to fatal crash in Combes

A 36-year-old woman from Harlingen is in custody following a fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Combes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Erica Lynn Johnson was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid causing death, and failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.

Johnson is accused of fleeing the scene after the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle, killing one person, according to a DPS news release.

The crash occurred at around 12:42 a.m. Saturday on IH 69 E in Combes when the 2008 Kia Torento driven by Johnson was traveling southbound on the outside lane while a grey 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was also traveling southbound on the inside lane.

Johnson then veered to the left to avoid colliding with a non-contact vehicle, striking the Chevrolet, according to the release.

“The impact caused the Chevrolet to lose control and overturn multiple times,” the release stated. “The driver and passenger of the Kia fled the scene and failed to render aid.”

DPS troopers located Johnson hiding in a nearby field, but did not find her passenger.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where the unidentified driver succumbed to his injuries.

The release of the victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.