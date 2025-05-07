Woman sentenced to 12 years in connection with deadly Cameron County crash

The woman who was charged in a deadly drunk driving case in Cameron County was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years.

The crash occurred in 2022 in Combes where Erica Lynn Johnson collided with another vehicle, killing Elpidio Mireles and fleeing the scene.

Mireles' family said they are not happy with the sentencing.

Johnson pleaded guilty in April 2025. Investigators said she was intoxicated when she crashed into Mireles' car. Mireles' wife was also in the vehicle, but she survived and sustained an injury to her leg.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz was in the 197th District courtroom asking for the maximum sentence.

"I'm very disappointed with the sentence. As you know, I urged for 20 years. If not this case, which case? She was pushing a .21/22 (BAC), 100 miles an hour, not only kills a person but also injures the wife, totally innocent victims," Saenz said.

Before the judge announced the sentence, Johnson faced the family and apologized, saying she knew what she did was wrong.

She also said she accepted responsibility for what she did and admitted she drank and drove that night.