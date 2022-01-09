Abbott announces plans to seek third term as governor during Valley visit

Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to seek a third term while attending the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen, Saturday.

Abbott waved to a crowd of people showing their support for the state's governor since 2015.

"Every year that I've been governor, Texas has been named the best state for business in the United States of America," Abbott said during the summit, praising his border security efforts, the crackdown on human trafficking, and the progress he's made on cutting property taxes.

"I realize not enough Texans actually see that $18 billion in property tax relief that we have delivered," Abbott said. "I'm running for governor to pass a taxpayer's bill of right to protect you from skyrocketing property taxes in Texas."

Abbott says he plans to strengthen parental rights over their child's education and healthcare and reduce the cost of living for seniors while improving access to senior programs.

