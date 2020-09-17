Abbott excludes the Rio Grande Valley in new coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference that the Rio Grande Valley is in the danger zone and will be excluded from new restrictions on Thursday.

The three danger zone regions in Texas are the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Victoria.

Abbott said the 19 regions (excluding the three in the danger zone), where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% can slowly open up starting Sept. 24.

50 % can increase to 75 % capacity for retail stores, gyms, libraries, office buildings, and manufacturing. Hospitals for these regions can now have elective surgeries. Long term care facilities can now have visitors.

Since the Rio Grande Valley is considered to be in the danger zone these new standards do not apply and will stay under the same coronavirus restrictions until further notice.

