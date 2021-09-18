Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

Valley activists protested outside Congressman Henry Cuellar's office in Mission.

Activists say they want Cuellar and other Valley representatives to vote in favor of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would give dreamers and farmworkers a path to citizenship.

Some organizers and advocates from Friday's event will be heading to Austin on Saturday to protest what they say are Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant policies.

