Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
Valley activists protested outside Congressman Henry Cuellar's office in Mission.
Activists say they want Cuellar and other Valley representatives to vote in favor of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would give dreamers and farmworkers a path to citizenship.
Some organizers and advocates from Friday's event will be heading to Austin on Saturday to protest what they say are Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant policies.
Watch the video above for the full story.
