Additional police presence placed at Edinburg middle school following reposted social media threat

Additional police presence was issued at Memorial Middle School in Edinburg following a reposted social media threat, according to Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Ricardo Perez.

Perez said around 8 a.m. on Friday, Edinburg CISD police dispatch received a call from the Edinburg Police Department that a threat was made toward the campus.

According to Perez, a parent waved down a Department of Public Safety trooper and expressed concern about a threat she had seen on social media. DPS alerted Edinburg police, who then alerted Edinburg CISD law enforcement.

"Our campus is safe, there are no existing threats. The threats are stale information we reported several days ago," Perez said.

Perez said a parent reshared an old social media post that district police were already made aware of. He said the parent wrote "be careful at Memorial Middle School because there is information about a threat and a weapon."

"If you repost something to that effect, call us directly. But if you post something, take precautionary measures because you're going to cause alarm for the public," Perez said. "Be very cautious when you pass that information. Let us know right away."

Perez said district police are following protocols and the additional police presence were just precautionary measures.