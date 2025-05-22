Two Hidalgo County students charged following social media threat at Edinburg North High School

Two students in different school districts in Hidalgo County were arrested and charged Thursday following a social media threat against Edinburg North High School.

The social media threat was made on Monday, and triggered a lockdown at the campus.

One of the students is a juvenile at IDEA Tres Lagos, while the other student was identified as 17-year-old Jared Jerome Juarez.

Juarez, a student at Edinburg North, had his bond set at $20,000.

Both students were charged with exhibition use or threat of a firearm.

According to the McAllen Police Department, the juvenile made the original social media threat against Edinburg North High School.

Juarez then shared that threat on social media, according to Edinburg CISD Police chief Ricardo Perez Jr.

District officials previously said parents called the campus and said their children said they saw social media reports of a possible weapon on campus.

The campus was placed in a lockdown that was lifted within 40 minutes after an investigation found “no credible threat” to students and staff.

“If you see something like that on social media and you repost it, you're a party to the crime and there's a consequence to it,” Perez said.

Perez said even if students claim they shared the post to spread awareness, they will be charged if they don't contact law enforcement.